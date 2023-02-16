AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.04

Shares of AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.04 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 99.70 ($1.21). AEW UK REIT shares last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.22), with a volume of 343,417 shares trading hands.

AEW UK REIT Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

AEW UK REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. AEW UK REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

