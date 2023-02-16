AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.