AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.51. 2,535,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average is $126.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $418.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

