AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.3% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $169.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

