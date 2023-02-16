Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.41 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

AKAM traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $77.40. 1,701,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,618. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,263.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

