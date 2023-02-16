Algorand 24-Hour Volume Reaches $143.96 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $143.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00079806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026158 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,323,644,863 coins and its circulating supply is 7,101,446,705 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

