Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $742.23. The stock had a trading volume of 208,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,514. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $735.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

