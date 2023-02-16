Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,047 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 445,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,299,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,022,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 355,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 399,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,147. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

