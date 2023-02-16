Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

NVS traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 899,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,513. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

