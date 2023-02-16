Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $963,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.03. 450,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,656. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

