Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Prudential PLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,404,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $189,496,000 after acquiring an additional 147,183 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 45,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of American Express by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 265,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 276,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $197.75. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

