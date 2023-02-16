Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 2,336 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.13% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,746. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $402.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

