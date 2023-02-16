Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.78. The stock had a trading volume of 215,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,063. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

