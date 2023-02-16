Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Trading 22% Higher

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 22% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

