AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.00

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.
AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province.
