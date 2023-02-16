American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading 0.2% Higher

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $44.07. 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16.

Institutional Trading of American Century Low Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF by 154.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF by 539.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.