American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

