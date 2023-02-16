Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.19.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,702. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.48. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $441,452,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after acquiring an additional 180,887 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.