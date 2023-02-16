Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.56. The company had a trading volume of 718,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.