AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,905,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.