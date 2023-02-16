Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca Sells 6,000 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADI traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.83. 4,480,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average is $160.66. The company has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.57.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Castellan Group increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 13,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

