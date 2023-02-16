Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.57.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

ADI traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.66. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

