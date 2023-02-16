Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control accounts for 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.77% of Ituran Location and Control worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.7 %

ITRN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 6,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

See Also

