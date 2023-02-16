Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 102,300 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE KIM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 946,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

