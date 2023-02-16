Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 130 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 131.1% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 408,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,876,000 after buying an additional 231,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $505.42. 238,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

