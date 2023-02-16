Analyzing Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) & RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for RTCORE and Loyalty Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RTCORE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Loyalty Ventures
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Loyalty Ventures has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than RTCORE.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares RTCORE and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RTCORE
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Loyalty Ventures
|-68.27%
|8.58%
|-0.26%
Risk and Volatility
RTCORE has a beta of 8.48, indicating that its stock price is 748% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares RTCORE and Loyalty Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RTCORE
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Loyalty Ventures
|$735.31 million
|0.06
|-$2.34 million
|($20.19)
|-0.09
RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loyalty Ventures.
Summary
Loyalty Ventures beats RTCORE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About RTCORE
RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
About Loyalty Ventures
Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for RTCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.