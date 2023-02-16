Analyzing Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) & RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RTCORE and Loyalty Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50

Loyalty Ventures has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than RTCORE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RTCORE and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26%

Risk and Volatility

RTCORE has a beta of 8.48, indicating that its stock price is 748% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and Loyalty Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.06 -$2.34 million ($20.19) -0.09

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loyalty Ventures.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats RTCORE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

