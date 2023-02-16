Anpario (LON:ANP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $459.25

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.25 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 340.56 ($4.13). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.16), with a volume of 14,572 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £82.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,461.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 458.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.21), for a total transaction of £34,700 ($42,121.87).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

