Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.14-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $530-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.73 million. Appian also updated its Q1 guidance to -($0.33-0.27) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,598,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,441,218.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,580,725.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,598,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,441,218.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 635,916 shares of company stock worth $23,735,946. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

