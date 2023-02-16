Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-2.02 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.39. 8,676,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,860. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

