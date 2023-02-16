Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACGL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.98. 2,865,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,817. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $68.23.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

