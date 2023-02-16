Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,215. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

