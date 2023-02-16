Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Achieves $102.07 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $102.07 million and $6.67 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00079682 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00057771 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009922 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00027370 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003859 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001827 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
