Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.24

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 342394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.