Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of ARKOW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,093. Arko has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

