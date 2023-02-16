ARMOR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $383,414.13 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $383,414.13 and $164.40 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

