Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

