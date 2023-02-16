Aspex Management HK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,533,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,656,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 13.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.49. 6,714,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,749,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

