Aspex Management HK Ltd Sells 2,100,000 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Aspex Management HK Ltd cut its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,281,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,000 shares during the quarter. XPeng makes up approximately 2.6% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 0.85% of XPeng worth $87,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in XPeng by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

XPeng Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE XPEV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,636,033. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

