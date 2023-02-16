Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Astrotech Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ASTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Insider Activity at Astrotech

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 190,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $64,930.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,612,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 298,447 shares of company stock valued at $105,195. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astrotech by 14.1% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.