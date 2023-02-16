ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading 0.8% Higher

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. 4,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000.

