Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,591,436.50 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,551.04.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $1,492,203.22.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $1,447,841.12.

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,392,539.24.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,276,422.52.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84.

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,416.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Thursday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $12.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.66. 2,543,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $185.71. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

