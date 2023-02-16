Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 27th

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.54. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

