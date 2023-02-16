Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUBN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Auburn National Bancorporation stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Auburn National Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

