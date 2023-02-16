AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $246,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.12. The stock had a trading volume of 719,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $143.59.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.