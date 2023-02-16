AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268,760 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $35,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in onsemi by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in onsemi by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.50. 1,328,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,641,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

