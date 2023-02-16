AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $30,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

DPZ stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $359.08. 96,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $448.99.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

