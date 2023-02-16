AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $42,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 28.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,553 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 56.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 155,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 340,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,056. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -121.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

