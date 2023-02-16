AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $9,552,535.20 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.26. The company had a trading volume of 930,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,814. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $142.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AutoNation

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

