Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.95

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.27. The stock has a market cap of £450.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

