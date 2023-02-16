Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 4.5%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVNGet Rating) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 84,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 262,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Avanti Helium from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanti Helium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

See Also

