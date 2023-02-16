Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 4.5%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 84,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 262,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Avanti Helium from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Avanti Helium alerts:

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium ( CVE:AVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanti Helium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.